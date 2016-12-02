Govt officials to assess Baha Mar buyer’s operations

Government could be one step closer to confirming Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) as the buyer for the Baha Mar megaresort, as four government officials close to the matter are expected to arrive in Hong Kong today to assess the company’s operations in Macau, according to Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe.

Wilchcombe confirmed to Guardian Business yesterday that Attorney-General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister Sir Baltron Bethel, Gaming Board Secretary Dennis Martin and himself would be heading to Hong Kong for a series of meetings.

CTFE is a conglomerate built by Hong Kong billionaire and Macau gaming investor Cheng Yu-tung. It is reported that at the time of his death, Cheng’s conglomerate included Asia’s largest jewelry retailer, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, and real estate firm New World, both run by his son, Henry.

On Monday, Wilchcombe revealed that the government had only just received CTFE’s proposal to purchase the resort, along with a list of proposed operators that the Hong Kong-based conglomerate was eyeing to run the casino.

In a follow-up interview yesterday Wilchcombe said, “We are going to meet with the potential owners of the property. We are going to take a look at their operations, and we are going take a look at the casino operations also in Macau that they do run now.”

Wilchcombe explained that CTFE is involved in a number of sectors such as jewelry, real estate and gaming.

The manager of 55 hotels in 18 counties, CTFE owns and manages luxury resorts, including The Carlyle, a Rosewood hotel in New York; Rosewood London; the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills, California; and the Grand Hyatt in Hong Kong.

“We will be assessing the systems that they have in place. Again, it should expose us to how they have made their organization very successful.

“It’s important for us to know. We must remember now we are entering into a new era as Atlantis was so impactful when it came into The Bahamas. Baha Mar must be impactful as well because this will certainly anchor the tourism industry in the capital for the next 10 to 20 years,” he said.

Wilchcombe reiterated that the prospective buyer has “expressed an interest in running the casino”.

“They have outlined how they intend do so, and they have listed the groups and individuals they intend to have who will run the business,” he said.

Wilchcombe asserted that the intent is for the casino to be the largest in the entire Caribbean.

He added that the casino “has to be sustainable” and “complement what we have already in The Bahamas”.

He continued: “Atlantis has been a driving force. So, as opposed to being considered as competition, we want to see it more as complementary.”



