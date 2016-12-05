BCA members back on Baha Mar site, says Sands

President of the Bahamian Contractors' Association (BCA) Leonard Sands confirmed that Bahamian and Chinese contractors are back on the Baha Mar site. Sands added that some members of the BCA have also been re-engaged, and construction has "picked up significantly".

"There is a significant amount of contractors who are waiting as early as this week to receive their contracts to be re-engaged," he said.

When asked about payment, Sands said he was told by one of his members that they would not return to the site if they did not receive financing. That member was seen at the site working last week, according to Sands.

However, he noted the BCA is not aware of the "specifics" on payments.

On Friday, Prime Minister Perry Christie said that the general contractor China Construction America (CCA), has over 500 employees on the work site, and given its oversight of standards and the construction timetable, the scheduled completion of the properties is ensured.

All components of the projects are expected to be completed by December 2017.

Sands said, "It's one thing for comments to be made, but you didn't see the activity to match it. Now, you are seeing the activity that matches the comments."

He insisted that the restart of construction also allows for CCA to observe the talents of Bahamian contractors.

Sands told Guardian Business that electrical, roofing and plumbing contractors were spotted on the site or walking toward it.

"We see crews being dropped off in the morning with Bahamian and Chinese contractors.

"They were having a crew box talk, and they moved across to the Wyndham and they are doing work over there as well," he said.

There is even equipment on site, Sands pointed out, such as heavy material moving equipment, which is used to transport equipment from one part of a site to another.

Although he previously shed doubt on the project's completion timeline, with construction activity ongoing Sands said the project's opening date is now more "realistic".

Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) is pegged to buy Baha Mar, and certain government officials are currently in Hong Kong for a series of meetings while assessing the prospective buyer's operations.

Once the sale is concluded, the BCA expects to see significantly more contracts being awarded and contractors on the project's site.



