Long Island Business Outlook slated for December 13

Through its Business Outlook Series, now in its 25th year, The Counsellors Ltd. (TCL) has been showcasing the economic opportunities of various islands of The Bahamas, with the number of sites growing steadily. In 2014, Long Island became the seventh island to host this popular one-day seminar. The second annual Long Island Business Outlook (LIBO) is scheduled to take place Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at Lloyd’s Sporting Lounge, Dean’s, Long Island.

Presenting under the theme “A bold agenda”, expert speakers will include: Kerry Fountain, executive director, Bahamas Out Island Promotion Board; Ian Knowles, chief councillor, Long Island Local Government; Mario Cartwright, businessman/past president, Long Island Chamber of Commerce; Terrece Bootle, island administrator, Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources & Local Government; Hammond Rahming, principal engineer, The Engineering Group & co-host, Blueprint, Guardian Radio; Tyrone Sawyer, director, airlift development; Ministry of Tourism; and Captain Tellis Bethel, acting commodore, Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

Joan Albury, president, TCL Group and founder of the Business Outlook Series said: “The basic purpose of the Long Island Business Outlook, as it is with the entire series, is to give residents, Bahamians generally and other interested persons, the projections of a slate of experts as to what can reasonably be expected to happen in Long Island over the next 12 months.”

Albury continued, “We have assembled our slate of presenters, based on their areas of expertise and professional fields, which make them eminently suitable to address the opportunities for and challenges to further economic development of Long Island’s very special combination of people, land and sea assets.

“I firmly believe that the manifold talents demonstrated by Long Islanders and members of the island’s diaspora, along with the island’s abundant natural resources, can form the foundation of a strong and sustainable local economy. As organizer of LIBO, The Counsellors Ltd. is most grateful for the cooperation of the speakers who have agreed to present this year.”

Knowles encourages Bahamians and especially residents of the island to register for the event.

“I encourage Long Islanders to come out. The last Business Outlook highlighted all the things we see needs to happen in the island… Come to the conference, listen and get firsthand information of the business outlook,” Knowles said.“Government entities will come in and give their outlook as to what they are doing to contribute to the betterment of the island.”

Knowles added that if individual Long Islanders pool their resources and talents, that would aid in the development of the island.

Bootle said her aim is to share with residents the economic status of their home island from her perspective.

“I am going to do an analysis of where we are in Long Island, our strengths our weaknesses. I will offer recommendations in terms of what we need to do to progress further,” Bootle said.

Bootle acknowledged the damage and devastation Hurricane Joaquin caused, and as a result the Long Island economy became stagnant. Residents and businesses are still trying to bounce back from the hard hit.

“The economy has slowed down tremendously and the impact is seen in the economy in the number of persons that have left the island,” she said.

She hopes that there is an infusion of investment and greater infrastructural improvements to get the economy even ‘greater than how it was’.

As officials in Long Island take steps toward improving the island, they all agree that the help of the public is needed. Rahming explained that the people of Long Island “must be willing to put in the effort”, if they want to see the economy improved. Rahming, who maintains a positive outlook on the state of Long Island, stressed that “as a people, you must focus on and appreciate what you have”.

“Infrastructure might not be what we like, but there are many opportunities in Long Island... We the people have a strong legacy and a rich heritage,” Rahming said.

The Business Outlook series, which takes place in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Andros, Eleuthera, Exuma and Long Island, allows attendees to understand what is going on in the economy and affords an occasion to hear from experts on issues, challenges and opportunities on the island under consideration.

The Long Island Business Outlook will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Lloyd’s Sporting Lounge, Dean’s Long Island. Persons interested in attending may contact Margaret Albury at The Counsellors Ltd.



