Strachan: Baha Mar, Matthew factors in future credit ratings

Minister of Financial Services Hope Strachan asserted that there is a “balance” of both good and bad developments in the country that international credit ratings giants Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s (S&P) have under consideration for their upcoming assessments.

On the positive side, there is the remobilization of the $3.5 Baha Mar megaresort, which is expected to open in phases, starting in the second quarter of 2017. On the other hand, Hurricane Matthew placed a dent in government spending and revenue for the fiscal year.

Strachan said “no one project is going to ever be sufficient”, adding that she does not think it is “sensible” to place all “eggs in one basket”.

Yet, she concluded that the restart of Baha Mar is a major positive. “I don’t want to downplay that. That is going to significantly impact us.”

The expected opening of Baha Mar will play an important determination role in the outcome of future credit ratings. For instance, S&P cut The Bahamas' sovereign rating to ‘BBB-/A-3’ from ‘BBB+/A-2’ last year while warning the government that the handling of Baha Mar would be a major factor in determining whether it lowered the credit rating again.

Strachan acknowledged that S&P did raise concerns over Baha Mar’s state at the time.

Now, the resort has a prospective buyer, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd. (CTFE), and Strachan said that should be taken into consideration when S&P makes its next assessment.

But, not to overlook the negatives, Strachan lamented the adverse economic impact of Hurricane Matthew.

That catastrophic event led to the government borrowing $150 million and losing significant revenue from the exigency order put in place until April 4, 2017.

She reasoned that the downside of it would be an increase in the deficit, which was already pointed out by Moody’s in its November update. Moody’s increased its 2016-2017 fiscal deficit projection for the country to 3.6 percent of GDP, an estimated sum of near $300 million.



