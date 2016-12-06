Several Family Islands stores in breach of price control regs

The Price Control Commission found that several stores in the Family Islands were in breach of price control regulations.

The commission recently inspected stores in South Andros, Mangrove Cay and Long Island.

In South Andros, it found that three gas stations that were inspected were in breach of price control regulations.

The commission also inspected nine stores in South Andros, where six were in breach of regulations and three were in compliance.

Inspections were also conducted in five establishments on Mangrove Cay, but only one of the stores was in compliance with the regulations, while four stores were selling breadbasket items above the maximum selling price.

The overpriced

breadbasket items ranged from $0.42 cents to $2.52 and were hiked up in both South Andros and Mangrove Cay.

Those goods included condensed milk ($0.42), tomato paste ($0.50), corned beef ($0.64), grits ($0.75), mayonnaise ($0.79), sugar ($0.86), rice ($1.80), flour ($1.94) and cooking oil ($ 2.52).

The commission pointed out that Long Island experienced “tremendous improvement” since its last visit in 2015.

The commission inspected 11 stores, and found nine to be compliant and only two in breach.

“All four gas stations inspected on Long Island were in compliance with the price control regulations,” the commission said in a press statement.



