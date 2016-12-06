Kelly’s wins case against Customs Dept.

A judgment released last week and received by the media yesterday revealed that the Supreme Court of The Bahamas made a ruling against the Customs Department in a six-year-old case that found the country’s chief revenue earner engaged in “enforcement actions” against a Grand Bahama retailer that were “arbitrary, unreasonable and contrary to law”.

The court also granted a permanent injunction against the Customs Department, so that it cannot act in contravention to the Hawksbill Creek Agreement in carrying out its procedures.

Justice Estelle Gray Evans ruled on December 1st that the Customs Department must pay damages to Kelly’s Freeport Limited for withholding ten shipping containers of the retailer’s goods in 2010 without lawful cause. A separate hearing will be scheduled to assess the dollar amount of those damages, however, the judge ordered Customs to pay 80 percent of Kelly’s legal fees.

The court documents revealed that the reason Customs withheld Kelly’s containers stemmed from the company’s delinquency in producing a bonded sales report for Customs that was later found to be inconsequential to Customs’ operations and later, the department’s argument, because that requirement was repealed by Parliament in 2013.

“... I am prepared to assume, without deciding, that the aforesaid amendment was validly made and that, pursuant thereto, there was a lawful obligation on licensees of the GBPA (Grand Bahama Port Authority), one of whom is the applicant (Kelly’s), to provide Customs with a declaration of its bonded sales every month; and that as the respondent contends the applicant has a duty, until the aforesaid regulation was amended, repealed or declared ultra vires, to comply with a demand made thereunder,” Justice Evans said in her judgement.

This judgement went on to explain that while in 2010 Customs had a legal right to demand of Kelly’s its bonded sales report monthly, it did not have a right, as a penalty of the delinquency of those reports, to withhold the retailer’s containers after proper Customs declarations had been filed for the release of the goods.

As a result the appellate court levied aggravated and exemplary damages against Customs for its actions against Kelly’s, which its lawyer, Fred Smith Q.C. called Customs’ “high-handed” approach to “concoct administrative procedures” in order to “hold importers ransom”.

“Finally the court is helping to protect the rights of licensees in a meaningful and substantial way,” Smith told Guardian Business yesterday.

It was unclear up to press time Monday whether Customs will appeal the Court’s decision.



