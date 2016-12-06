Christie: Transition has begun to Civil Aviation Authority

The transition has officially begun to separate the regulatory functions of the Bahamian aviation industry from the operational functions of airports, effectively creating the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The body is intended to be solely responsible for regulatory oversight of the aviation industry. As an archipelagic nation, aviation is crucial to tourism and transportation between islands.

Prime Minister Perry Christie made the announcement yesterday during his keynote address at the opening ceremony for the 9th International Civil Aviation Negotiation (ICAN) Conference.

Before the CAA, the Civil Aviation Department functioned as both the regulatory and service provider of the industry.

Christie said the former structure had been identified as a “weakness” in the aviation industry. He added it was necessary to fix it in order to comply with the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and ultimately become a significant participant in the global aviation sector.

The initial steps and progress of the overhaul involve the separation and assigning of civil aviation responsibilities.

“We have begun the transition from the Civil Aviation Department to the new Bahamian Civil Aviation Authority,” said Christie.

He explained that the new body has enforcement responsibility and oversight of the aviation industry.

In addition, he said the authority must ensure that participants comply with national and international standards.

The authority must also develop and maintain safe and secure aviation enforcement policies at every airport facility in the country and employ the necessary protocols and procedures.

All of the required tasks have been a challenge for the CAA, according to Christie.

However, he said he is “confident” with the new approach and focused responsibility, adding that the CAA is equipped for the challenges.

In addition, Christie mentioned that the government is currently in the process of transferring the management of Family Islands airports, security, and fire services to the airport authority.

“This expanded role gives the airport authority responsibility for ensuring that all airports in the country are maintained to national and international standards, and security and fire safety protocols and procedures comply with international requirements,” he said.



