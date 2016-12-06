Mitchell addresses Shipyard firings

Minister of Immigration Fred Mitchell issued a press statement late Sunday night that revealed both his ministry and the Department of Labour are looking into a complaint lodged by the labor union for shipyard workers at the Grand Bahama Shipyard, after 22 Bahamians were fired over a five-month period.

Mitchell’s statement included some of the toughest language directed toward expatriate executives that has come out of his office since he picked up the post of minister in 2012. Guardian Business attempted to reach Mitchell for further comment, but was unsuccessful up to press time yesterday.

Noting that in his view there are too many complaints from Bahamian

employees around the country against employers in Abaco, Eleuthera, Harbour Island and New Providence of a similar nature to the Grand Bahama complaints, he said “each expatriate employer should know it is incumbent upon them to act consistently with the Code of Practice which is part of the Industrial Relations Act”.

While not specifically pointing a finger at the executives at the shipyard he continued: “The Department of Immigration seeks to exercise its discretion in granting or rescinding work permits to include, but not limiting itself to, situations where the skill is not available in The Bahamas, or where the individual is de facto the owner’s representative. This usually includes a managing director or president of a company or financial controller. However, implicit in any contract of employment is that employees will be treated fairly and with respect and not have any instances where they are stripped of their dignity.

“Therefore any language which is abusive, inflammatory, racist, misogynistic or discriminatory is to be discouraged and is not acceptable. When a credible complaint comes to the Department of Immigration on such matters, they are routinely referred to the Department of Labour for investigation and advice. The immigration minister may exercise his discretion in accordance with those findings.”

Director of Labour Robert Farquharson told The Nassau Guardian yesterday that two investigators from New Providence and one from Grand Bahama, have completed their investigations of claims that shipyard executives have sacked workers “without cause” over a five-month period. These claims were brought forth by the Grand Bahama Port Authority Workers Union, whose president, Mervin Wright told Guardian Business yesterday that he is waiting “anxiously” for the results of the investigations.

Farquharson revealed that his team interviewed more than 100 workers of the shipyard over the two-and-a-half days they were stationed in Grand Bahama.

“The department awaits the report on the situation in Grand Bahama and will continue to act in the best interests of the Bahamian public,” Mitchell’s statement read.



