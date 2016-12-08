Longest-serving BHTA president hands over the baton

The longest serving president of the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA), Stuart Bowe, handed over the baton to incoming president, Carlton Russell, at the BHTA’s annual general meeting, held on Friday, December 2.

After serving at the helm of the BHTA for six years, Stuart Bowe stepped down from his post as president, paving the way for his successor to take on the formidable leadership role. Russell will guide the tourism association as it embarks upon its 65th year of service to The Bahamas’ tourism industry and community.

“I am aware I have sizeable shoes to fill. Our past president, and the team supporting his presidency, has taken the BHTA to new heights as it pertains to our ability to positively influence the tourism industry,” stated Carlton Russell. “I am committed to continuing to foster the growth and development of this incredible organization, with the help and support of the cadre of professionals that comprise our executive committee, our board of directors, our members, industry partners and our dedicated staff members.”

Russell’s career in the hospitality industry has spanned over 26 years. Carlton moved up the chain of command in varying resorts, however his tenure with his current employer began as director of food and beverage at the Ocean Club in 1998. He moved to Atlantis Resort (now owned by Brookfield Asset Management) in 2003 and has risen through the ranks to take on the role of vice-president, hotel, food and beverage operations for the Cove & Reef Towers. Carlton Russell’s philanthropic contribution to the tourism industry is not limited to the BHTA, as he serves as vice president of the Bahamas Hotel Employers Association, and as a trustee for the Bahamas Hotel Industry Management Pension Fund and the Bahamas Hotel & Allied Industries Pension Fund. Russell is currently pursuing a PhD in Philosophy Management - Leadership and Organizational Change at Walden University, and holds a MBA in International Business from the University of Miami.

Stuart Bowe will continue to serve as immediate past president. The newly-elected executive committee of the BHTA is represented by; Carlton Russell as president; Stuart Bowe as immediate past president; Dean Spychalla, senior vice president; Jamal Glover, treasurer; Rui Domingues, vice president, Nassau, Paradise Island; and Jeremy Mutton, vice president, Family Islands; (vice president of Grand Bahama to be determined by February 2017). Vernice Walkine is vice president, allied members. Nina Maynard serves as chairperson for small hotels, and Beverly Saunders is chairperson for workforce development.



