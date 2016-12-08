NDP outlines strategies to improve traffic, bus system

Traffic congestion on New Providence slows down economic growth and frustrates many Bahamians, according to the working draft of the National Development Plan (NDP).

While acknowledging that land is limited, the document proposed that “controlling traffic patterns and implementing bespoke innovative approaches” would help to ease traffic congestion.

An example stated is, “Alternating traffic flows to and from downtown based during peak hours offers potential in Nassau.”

The NDP calls for a comprehensive review of the bus system, as already noted by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in its agreement to study bus governance, the report cites.

The document highlights the overlooked benefits of jitneys in the public transportation system.

“Too often jitneys are viewed as the last resort for transportation, but a fully functioning and dependable service can provide national benefits by reducing overall traffic on the roads, personal fuel costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

“Moreover, a comprehensive bus system allows citizens of all walks of life the mobility required to commute to work, school or shopping without the need for multiple vehicles,” the document states.

It was stressed in the document that the Bahamian economy “depends on removing regulatory barriers and improving infrastructure for the movement of goods and people”.

Required is a comprehensive vision of how “transportation will be interconnected in the future, and the relative gaps to reach this vision – for air, sea and land.”

The draft continues: “In the year 2040, will Bahamians still drive to and from school every day to transport their children? Or will there be a school bus/jitney system that means fewer cars on the road during rush hour?

“Will there still be as many cars on the road or will bicycles and electric scooters be more commonplace both to reduce traffic and greenhouse gas emissions?”



