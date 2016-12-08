National Development Plan calls for tax on ‘junk food’

Fast food is considered taxing on the overall health and wellness of the human body, and the draft National Development Plan (NDP) calls for an extra tax tacked on to those food items we traditionally term “junk food”. At the same time, the plan’s ambition to eradicate poverty by 2040 includes reducing the cost of breadbasket items and expanding the list to include healthier items.

The plan posits a link between improved health and improved economies, which will tie into the country’s healthcare costs that will be inextricably linked to National Health Insurance (NHI).

“Good health is linked to economic growth through higher labor productivity and higher educational attainment,” the plan reads.

The NDP’s section on “sustainable funding for the NHI” calls for the introduction of a tax on “high calorie snacks” and “on fast food outlets and food places with drive thru facilities”.

These, as the report describes them, are “contributors to poor health”.

Similar taxes have been introduced by other countries, including certain areas of the U.S., and a state in India that has termed theirs a “fat tax”, according to VOANews.com.

This kind of excise tax has worked in the U.S. to curb the purchase of sugary soft drinks and cigarettes, according to an article on the National Center for Biotechnology Information’s website.

It is widely known that a large majority of Bahamians are overweight, with heart related ailments at the top of a list of chronic illnesses fatal to Bahamians.

This proposed tax seeks to “improve the linkage between the cost of healthcare and the contributors to poor health practices”. The premise is that healthcare costs will be reduced as the country becomes healthier, and the NDP considers a tax on “unhealthy” food options a catalyst for that change.

The NDP states that the tax will “improve the national understanding of the relationship between the consumption of specific food types and poor health”.

The taxes on these “junk food” items, according to the draft NDP, will go directly into assisting the funding of NHI.

One of the plan’s bullet points states: “Legislation to provide for special allocation of funding derived from pointed taxation to help fund NHI.”

The report adds that incentives will be given to takeaway locations that offer Bahamians healthy breakfast options.



