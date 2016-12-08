Gibson: Report reveals far less than 22 shipyard workers fired

Director of Labour Robert Farquharson said yesterday that his department has completed its report on claims made by the Grand Bahama Port Authority Workers Union (GBPAWU) that 22 Bahamians had been unjustly fired from the Grand Bahama Shipyard over a five-month period. And according to Minster of Labour Shane Gibson, the report’s findings could reveal that far less people were fired than previously reported.

Gibson said the overall investigation is not yet complete, and the report will be made public when his ministry has made its final decision regarding the situation, but he assured Guardian Business that the number of Bahamians reportedly fired has been found to be far less. This could mean that some of the firings may have been found to be lay-offs occurring for any number of reasons.

“Twenty-something Bahamians, that’s not true,” said Gibson. “It’s nothing near that.”

However, President of the GBPAWU Mervin Wright contends that the list he received of those let go from the port adds up to 22, though he added that the timeframe of the alleged firings might have been longer than five months.

Wright commended the response of the Labour Department, Gibson and Minister of Immigration Fred Mitchell, to his calls for an investigation in the matter at the shipyard.

“I am very impressed by the response, especially of Minister Mitchell and Gibson,” said Wright. “I am totally, devastatingly disappointed in the minister for Grand Bahama. The ministers from Nassau were on the case immediately, and the response was immediate, fast and furious.”

Calls were made unsuccessfully by Guardian Business to Ian Ross, vice president of the shipyard, for comment on the matter.

Wright said in his 12 years as president of the union, he has had no cause to contact the Labour Board for matters such as this, as the shipyard’s executive team has always had relatively amicable relations with the union.

Wright explained that he and his executive team have been trying to temper the angst of Bahamian workers at the shipyard, but have had a hard time explaining what is happening at the shipyard’s executive level.



