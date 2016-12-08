Chamber working with BPL, govt, URCA on high energy costs

CEO of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) Edison Sumner lamented the high cost of energy in The Bahamas, calling it one of the “highest impediments” to doing business in the country.

He revealed that the chamber is working alongside the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA), the government and Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) in an effort to “reduce the cost of energy”.

“We were hearing

complaints and observations from our members that some months it was a choice of paying energy bills or paying staff salaries,” said Sumner.

He stressed that energy costs have always been at the “top of the chamber’s list of issues” that it is dealing with and are a “major concern”.

The BCCEC executive spoke at a press conference yesterday, where he also announced the agenda for the third annual Bahamas Energy Security Forum 2016, taking place next week Tuesday.

The event will host a series of speakers from the region and locally to address key concerns related to the energy sector. It is expected that five panel discussions will take place that day.

Sumner highlighted the importance of the upcoming conference in regard to addressing concerns of energy security.

“It’s always a concern in the business community when there is a power failure. If you operate a company, when there is a power failure, work essentially comes to a halt.”

“Apart from not being able to get work done, which tremendously reduces our capacity to produce, it is also very frustrating to the consumer and the residents who are paying bills each month that they are still experiencing these issues,” he said.

He also acknowledged that, although BPL is working toward improving the sector, resolutions to the issues are needed as soon as possible.

“Our hope is that through the plans that they have, we will see them address these issues sooner rather than later. We know that they are working on it.

“But, the problem for all of us that are consumers of electricity, is that we don’t see it moving as quickly as we would like,” Sumner concluded.



