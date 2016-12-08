Tax information exchange bill tabled

Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis presented to Parliament the Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information Bill, 2016 yesterday as a step toward implementing the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) and due diligence for financial account information in tax matters.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the bilateral approach remains the Christie administration’s policy position on the implementation of the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) Common Reporting Standard with regard to automatic exchange of tax information.

The Bahamas has committed to implementing the AEOI (automatic exchange of information) standard by the end of 2018. The first exchange of information on an automatic basis, with appropriate partner countries that have concluded a negotiated bilateral agreement with The Bahamas, will be in September 2018.

Halkitis pointed out that The Bahamas has been approached by several jurisdictions to enter into bilateral agreements for an AEOI relationship.

In addition, “The Bahamas has extended invitations to appropriate OECD Global Forum partners to enter into an automatic exchange of information agreement.”

The minister noted that countries seeking to exchange tax information automatically with The

Bahamas would be required to meet the OECD’s data security and confidentiality protection standards.

He acknowledged that the government is aware that the implementation of the CRS would require significant resources from itself and the financial services industry.

The government has established an implementation framework and action plan with measurable goals and timelines to ensure that the administrative and information technology infrastructure is in place to facilitate the smooth transmission of data to appropriate partners, Halkitis explained.

“The government is continuously reviewing its legislative framework to ensure that we meet international standards for best practices with respect to anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF).

“With the Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information Bill, 2016, The Bahamas is once again demonstrating its commitment to maintaining high levels of conduct and international standards with respect to tax cooperation and tax transparency.” Halkitis said.



