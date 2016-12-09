Chancellors Chambers celebrates 10th anniversary with service expansion

Chancellors Chambers is celebrating its 10th anniversary in a way that is creating opportunities for existing clients and others in search of legal counsel and services offered by a team of consummate and fully accredited professionals.

With a decade of experience and successes to its credit, Chancellors Chambers has hung out its shingle as a full-service commercial law firm, which can boast of having created a niche for itself in a highly competitive field with a mix of discerning international and local clients.

Located at No. 16 Village Road, North, Chancellors Chambers is well respected in the legal community and maintains a high reputation for professionalism and integrity. Chancellors Corporate Services Ltd., a related entity and a registered financial and corporate services provider, provides corporate services to clients.

The current partnership of the Chancellors group consists of a team of seasoned attorneys with many combined years of practice and experience. The membership comprises: Merrit Storr, managing partner; Nadia Wright, Onan Lamour-Williams and Paul D. Knowles. The firm also has two associate attorneys, Eugeina Butler and Antoine Thompson and a well-rounded support staff.

Chancellors Chambers offers clients the added benefit of worldwide reach as a member of the international network of law firms known as Meritas, encompassing more than 175 law firms around the globe. As such, Chancellors Chambers is able to draw on the network’s wide range expertise to assist its clients wherever they may need legal services internationally.

While continuing to serve its diverse client base with meticulous care and attention, the firm continues to sponsor a monthly legal aid session on Bahamas at Sunrise and is committed to making its contribution to community enhancement. The partners, in celebrating the firm’s 10th milestone, have decided to mark the occasion by making donations to two deserving charities that make a positive and much-needed difference in our community: the Children’s Emergency Hostel and the Persis Rogers Home for the aged

Chancellors Chambers was founded in February 2006 by Kenred M.A. Dorsett who was a former partner of Lennox Paton and Halsbury Chambers. Dorsett, the firm’s first managing partner, has been inactive since May 2012 at which time he became the elected member of Parliament for the Southern Shores constituency and serves in the government as minister of the environment and housing.

The firm looks forward to continuing to serve and grow in the years to come.



