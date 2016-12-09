Task force created by govt on AEOI implementation

Minister of Financial Services Hope Strachan asserted the need to pass the necessary legislation for The Bahamas to engage in bilateral negotiations with all countries that it intends to sign agreements with for the automatic exchange of information (AEOI).

On Wednesday, Minister of State of Finance Michael Halkitis presented to Parliament the Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information Bill, 2016 as a step toward implementing the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) and due diligence for financial account information in tax matters.

Strachan’s remarks were made that day in her contribution during the tabling of the bill.

In preparation for the implementation of automatic exchange of information by the end of 2018, the government has selected an “implementation task force” comprised of all major stakeholders including the Ministry of Finance as the portfolio ministry, the Ministry of Financial Services as the coordinating ministry, the Office of The Attorney General, the Bahamas Financial Services Board (BFSB) and other industry representatives.

Strachan said the task force has been working “assiduously” over the last several months to ensure a clear path for implementing the CRS in 2018.

“This task force has developed an implementation plan and assisted with the development and introduction of the draft AEOI legislation which is now being presented.”

The minister also asserted the need for the legislation to pass unanimously.

“It is imperative if we are to show the international community, as well as the many financial institutions and intermediaries that have invested in The Bahamas, that we are serious and committed to compliance with the AEOI initiative,” she said.

“In that vein, lists of whom we will be engaging as a priority have been created and invitations have already been extended to many of them to begin negotiations,” she pointed out, noting that the list will be made available “imminently”.

“Our task will not be easy as we have to engage in bilateral negotiations with all countries that we will sign agreements with for the automatic exchange of information. This cannot happen unless the legislation is passed to legally effect implementation of the CRS before the end of the year,” Strachan noted.



