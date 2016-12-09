Baha Mar remunerations, insurance claims bolster U.S. dollar reserves

The resurgence of remunerations for former Baha Mar workers and contractors and inflows from insurance claims as a result of Hurricane Matthew have helped The Bahamas’ U.S. dollar reserves to trend upward over 2015 numbers, Central Bank Governor John Rolle said yesterday.

Speaking to reporters following a presentation to members of the Rotary Club of West Nassau at The Poop Deck at Sandyport, Rolle revealed that The Bahamas holds close to $1 billion in U.S. currency, which represents an increase over year-end 2015.

“There were periods this year and last year where our peaks have been above a billon dollars,” he said.

“Some of that is coming from the fact that following the hurricane, the insurance companies are receiving inflows to help with the rebuilding effort, so that cushions some of the negative setback from other areas. And the fact that we started to see some settlement from the Baha Mar claims.”

Rolle said the bank has tremendous liquidity to access currency if it needs it. Concerns reached Guardian Business recently that the country may have had a shortfall in U.S. bills, but Rolle refuted that, saying there is sometimes simply a shortfall at some commercial banks.

“Our reserves have always been at levels that have helped us to feel comfortable,” he said.

“We continue to push for them to be higher on average, but you cannot do that independent of economic activity.”

He added that the issue of growing the country’s reserves will require a long-term plan.

During his presentation he reminded his audience that this country’s foreign reserves still depend largely on the tourism sector for stability, adding that a large part of the country’s expenditure goes toward the very large oil bill.

“The majority of our foreign trade has always been with the United States and this has justified us keeping the two currencies aligned since 1972, and virtually almost fully aligned even in the decades before that,” Rolle said.

The Bahamas’ foreign currency reserves are used as a buffer, and the danger zone for the country is if those reserves fall below 50 percent of the value of the Bahamian dollar’s currency liability with the Central Bank, according to Rolle.

“That is a very important underlying principle in support of our currency,” he said.



