URCA: Many complaints filed on high power bills

Many complaints over unusually high electricity bills are still coming into the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA), according to the regulator’s acting CEO Stephen Bereaux, but he contends the majority of complaints have been fruitless, because customers lack hard evidence when lodging the complaints.

Bereaux said while complaints have been many and “consistent” over high bills sent to customers by Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) last month, most customers typically call to complain, without giving the details of their billing complaints or even their names.

He said URCA has been working closely with BPL to try to satisfy customer complaints and queries, but he lamented that the power company’s complaint

handling process is “not the best”.

URCA opened an investigation into the inflated bills last month, but Bereaux said BPL’s explanation of its justification for the inflated bills has been complicated.

According to a statement released by BPL last week, October’s statements, which would have represented September’s meter readings, were estimated based on “historical usage data specific to each customer’s account”.

“BPL estimated the October bill because all labor resources were working hard to restore electric service to customers post Hurricane Matthew,” the statement said.

BPL explained in its release that November’s bills were calculated from the “actual meter reading of the account”.

“When customers add the units of electricity (kilowatt hours) consumed in billing periods for October and November, it reflects the actual amount of kilowatt hours used between the previous meter reading date and the most recent meter reading date,” the company noted.

After receiving the bills, many BPL customers sought clarification and began to lodge complaints with URCA, the utility watchdog put in place to ensure that companies like BPL do not take advantage of customers.

URCA is now working to gather valid claims in order to go back to BPL for an explanation and possibly a rectification of some customers’ bills.

Bereaux said URCA has not been able to identify specific people with specific issues.

“People should not call and rant, but produce evidence,” he said.



