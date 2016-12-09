NHI Secretariat reveals reimbursement models

The NHI Secretariat revealed the three reimbursement models that will support National Health Insurance (NHI) Bahamas: partial capitation, full capitation and fee-for-service (FFS).

President of the Medical Association of The Bahamas (MBA) Dr. Sy Pierre said there is a probability of 60 to 70 percent that the first phase of NHI, primary care would be supported by a capitation model.

Pierre explained to Guardian Business yesterday that there may be elements of FFS involved in the first phase, but the overall goal is to have a capitation model. The NHI Secretariat said a capitation rate compensates medical providers on a per enrolled patient basis, which is globally regarded as best practice for compensation of physicians, as opposed to a per service basis.

Based on the type of capitation model, the primary care provider will be compensated respectively.

“In the full capitation model, the primary care provider is fully compensated for physician visits, laboratory tests, drugs and diagnostic imaging services based on a per enrolled patient basis.

“With partial capitation, the primary care provider is compensated for the physician services per enrolled patient,” according to the secretariat.

The FFS model, however, does not entail fixed payments to the medical provider.

Instead, the FFS model “allows for payment to be made to the medical provider based on each medical service rendered to the patient”.

The information was released in a press statement from the NHI Secretariat yesterday. That statement provided an update on the first two of four sessions with primary care physicians.

According to the statement, “The sessions are designed to educate physicians on the various payment mechanisms – including fee-for-service and capitation models – for primary care providers, as well as providing information on how to sign up as a registered provider under the NHI Bahamas plan in January 2017.”

It was also highlighted that “over 200,000 Bahamians currently do not have health insurance, and many of them will be choosing their doctor in the public or the private sector in phase two of NHI, which will begin in 2017.”

NHI Project Manager Dr. Delon Brennen said, “The initial discussions we’ve had with physicians specializing in primary care have been positive and I’m pleased to say that many of them are excited to register and provide services under NHI Bahamas to patients in need. These providers will play a key role in shaping a healthcare system that is modern, affordable and accessible.”

The statement said primary care providers were also encouraged to register with the NHI program starting in January 2017 in order to provide services to Bahamians under NHI Bahamas.

It continued, “Registration will consist of three simple steps: a self-assessment, an application and an on-site inspection.”



