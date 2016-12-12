Date:
Disney investing in improvements to Castaway Cay
XIAN SMITH
Guardian Business Reporter
Published: Dec 12, 2016

For The Bahamas, the economic contribution from Disney Cruise Line is expected to increase in the new year.

President of Disney Cruise Line Karl Holz announced the company’s upcoming commitments to The Bahamas last week during his contribution to the third annual Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) “Wine Down” event.

He pointed out that Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island, will be receiving new advancements as a part of the company’s significant investment in the island.

The additions include new dining rooms, expansion of the island’s wastewater treatment plant, and new fiber optic replacements.

He noted that Bahamian crew and contractors are involved in all of those initiatives.

He added that Disney Cruise Line regularly hires in The Bahamas and is currently hiring for Castaway Cay.

“We also continue to explore other projects in The Bahamas that could ultimately result in further significant economic growth,” said Holz.

The Disney executive asserted, “We are dedicated to the future of The Bahamas.”

Holz added that the company intends to make more than 375 cruise ship calls in 2017, which amounts to over 1.25 billion guests.

In addition, Holz mentioned details about the refurbishment of the Disney Wonder cruise ship, which was dry docked for almost two months in Cadiz, Spain. The Disney Wonder, Disney's second-oldest ship, will continue to sail from Galveston, Texas to The Bahamas and Caribbean, until the ship sails to San Juan, Puerto Rico on January 20, 2017.

The cruise ship was transformed with a new restaurant themed around Princess Tiana from the animated film “The Princess and the Frog”, and new children's zones that include a Marvel-themed area.

 


