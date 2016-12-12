Troubetzkoy: Tourism must pay attention to de-risking threat

The Bahamas, like many of its regional partners, faces a significant threat to its tourism industry from the continued trend of de-risking, an act that results in the loss of correspondent banking relationships (CBRs).

President of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Karolin Troubetzkoy recently lamented the consequences of de-risking for the tourism industry in the Caribbean. Tourism is the largest income generator in the region, and Troubetzkoy urged the sector to be more alert to the threat.

Troubetzkoy’s comments came last week during her presentation at the 40th Annual Conference on the Caribbean and Central America in Miami, produced by the Caribbean-Central American Action (CCAA) organization.

"The Caribbean tourism industry must pay close attention to the very serious effects the withdrawal of correspondent banks would have on our industry," Troubetzkoy asserted.

She added that these long-standing banking relationships are vitally important to the region's survival.

"If the industry is disrupted and we are unable to interact with overseas buyers and clients, the consequences will be dire."

The Bahamas faces its own challenges, with the threat of de-risking resulting in a loss of 14 correspondent banking relationships as of August 2016, according to a recent survey by The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB). The regulator’s report on that survey revealed that the average dollar value of correspondent banking transactions within a given year is $2.8 billion, which “underscores the significance” of CBRs to The Bahamas.

According to a press statement from the CHTA, “De-risking threatens the Caribbean region's smaller banking sector, which operates in jurisdictions which host overseas banking facilities. For many hotels and tourism-related businesses in the region, there are limited banking options in their destinations.”

At the event, Troubetzkoy also called for a new focus by the region's governments and private sector in support of recent legislation aimed at strengthening the United States’ relations with Caribbean countries.

CHTA has joined CCAA in urging the U.S. Senate to adopt the U.S.-Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act of 2016 (H.R. 4939), which has already received bipartisan support in the House of Representatives and is up for consideration by the Senate.

“The draft legislation, which emphasizes energy security, countering violence, expanded diplomacy, engagement with the private sector and other priority areas, sets the stage for a new U.S.-Caribbean relationship,” declared Troubetzkoy.



