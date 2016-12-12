Turnquest blasts govt on state of GB hotel properties

Peter Turnquest lambasted the government yesterday for the state of depressed properties and stalled investments on Grand Bahama. He also expressed concerns over the fate of employees at the Treasure Bay Casino. Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe recently revealed to Guardian Business that negotiations over the fates of staff are still ongoing, but insisted that he and the casino “will protect the jobs of the employees”.

However, Turnquest suggested that Wilchcombe and the government’s talk has not amounted to progress for Grand Bahama over the past five years.

“Bahamians will recall the minister of tourism’s frequent early pronouncements over four years ago of a slew of proposed new casino operators he had lined up to take over,” Turnquest said in a press release.

“That pool of potential operators went from four, to two and now to none; strangely similar to the frequent misleading and disappointing pronouncements made over the secret Baha Mar deal.

“The Bahamian public, Grand Bahamians and residents of West End, are disappointed with all of the talk and flowery promises that have not brought solutions to their plights and recovery to their communities and island.

“Ginn remains dormant, the schools in West Grand Bahama remain in a state of disrepair and neglect, health administration on the island remain a challenge, the economy continues to decline with further job losses and hope is in short supply.”

Treasure Bay Casino took over Isle of Capri after its announcement to exit from the operation of the Our Lucaya Casino by October 31, 2009. In 2012 the government was forced to bail out the property to the tune of some $17 million in order to save jobs on the island.

“Grand Bahamians and the nation will recall the insensitive, negative statements made by the PLP (Progressive Liberal Party) prior to the 2012 elections over the FNM’s support for the casino and its workers, which allowed many families to survive in an economically depressed time, to feed and support their families while sustaining economic activity on the island,” said Turnquest.

“Despite the cost, the FNM administration felt compelled to take the action it did in support of our only remaining casino as an important amenity of our tourism product and as a commitment and solemn act of solidarity with Grand Bahamians.”

“We (the FNM) can do better than the PLP over the last five years, and with God’s help and the support of the Bahamian people, we will bring about the true restoration of Grand Bahama as a favorable place to do business and enjoy a good quality of life.”



