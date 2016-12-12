BPL: No immediate plan for renewable energy on NP

It is unlikely that New Providence will see the benefits of renewable energy as a reliable source of power in the near-term as Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) has “no immediate plan for utility scale renewables in New Providence”, according to the company’s corporate communications manager, Arnette Ingraham.

There is, however, a plan to implement utility scale renewable sources (USRS) as a part of BPL’s overall generation mix, but these projects will be geared toward reducing family island residents’ dependence on generation gained through the use of fossil fuels.

“We intend to implement USRS in some of our Family Islands first, to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and improve reliability,” Ingraham said.

“The plan is to introduce USRS to Family Islands where solar is most effective, given the smaller load on these islands and land availability.”

She revealed that BPL is looking at solar as a means for power generation on islands where demand is much lower. The company does not yet know which islands it will target for these solar installations, according to Ingraham.

Though many proposals have been tossed around throughout the years for various types of renewable facilities, government has not jumped at the opportunity to implement renewable energy to bolster New Providence’s unreliable generation.

Ingraham said BPL understands that the implementation of renewable energy will be economically beneficial to Bahamians and environmentally prudent, but Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis revealed recently that the company is pressing forward with finding funding to overhaul and replace engines at the Clifton Pier and Blue Hills power stations as a means of shoring up the capital’s power grid.

“We will also look to retire some of our aging facilities in New Providence and the Family Islands and replace them with more reliable generation,” Ingraham said.

BPL, though, is testing the viability of tying homes outfitted with renewable energy back into the grid, according to Ingraham.

“The grid ties tested are functioning and test customers are seeing marked reductions in their electricity bills,” she said.



