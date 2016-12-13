CIBC FirstCaribbean Bahamas wins Bank of the Year award

The Bahamas operations of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank have captured the prestigious 2016 Bank of the Year Country Award in The Banker Magazine’s 17th Annual Bracken Awards Programme. This is the bank’s fifth time winning the title for The Bahamas, having won in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013 and now 2016.

Managing Director Marie Rodland-Allen received the award on behalf of the bank at a gala black-tie dinner held at the Hilton Bankside in London on December 7, 2016.

The Bracken Bank of the Year Awards are hosted by The Banker Magazine, a subsidiary of The Financial Times. The ceremony celebrates the success and financial achievements of the top banks from countries across the globe. Bestowed in over 150 countries and territories, each winner is selected for their superior performance in the market and notable impact on local industry standards.

Winners must prove performance, providing comprehensive data on their earnings, asset and capital growth, and return on equity. However, good figures, while essential, are not enough. The editorial team at The Banker looked for evidence of banks setting new benchmarks for their local industries over the past 12 months, whether by using new technology or coming up with innovative, cost-efficient ways of expanding their businesses.

CIBC FirstCaribbean stood out against other nominees, reporting strong results and profitable growth alongside innovative banking solutions for customers. Throughout the year, the bank focused on initiatives to enhance client experience, such as the expansion of its automated banking machine (ABM) network and the rollout of its business banking product suite, including the introduction of its new Visa business debit card.

The bank enriched clients’ digital banking experience with the launch in June of the CIBC FirstCaribbean Mobile Banking App, becoming the first regional financial service provider to launch an app with extensive functionality. To date, there have been more than 26,000 downloads of the mobile app across the region.

Rodland-Allen thanked CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Bahamas staff for the part that they played. “This is as much the staff’s award as it is the bank’s,” she said. “It is customer service that will ultimately set us apart. So, I thank every member of the CIBC FirstCaribbean family here in The Bahamas for going above and beyond to make sure that we stand out as a bank and financial services provider.”



