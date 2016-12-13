IDB report highlights low growth, private sector deficiencies

The Bahamas, like most Caribbean countries, has a debt to GDP ratio above 60 percent, putting a downward pressure on economic growth, according to a recent report.

The concerns of low growth and private sector deficiencies in the Caribbean are highlighted in a recent Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) report titled “Engine of growth?: The Caribbean private sector needs more than an oil change”.

“The existing Caribbean business sector is not up to the challenge to increase the region’s economic growth and employment and hence, to increase public resources and improve the welfare of citizens in the region,” the report states.

The IDB report revisits the theme of low Caribbean growth in a microeconomic perspective by using firm-level data. It concludes that the results of the analysis are not “comforting”.

The report states that, in terms of sales growth, employment growth, efficiency and total factor productivity, the Caribbean underperforms the rest of the small economies of the world (ROSE).

Underlying the countries’ real GDP growth under-performance gap, the report points out that there is a Caribbean private sector under-performance gap.

That gap is larger for commodity-dependent economies, such as Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago than for tourism-dependent economies like Barbados, Jamaica and The Bahamas.

It was noted that employment growth is 20 percent lower in Caribbean male-managed firms compared to female-managed firms. Only three of the 12 Caribbean countries analyzed show relatively higher employment growth figures: Dominica, Guyana and The Bahamas.

The Bahamas was listed among the three Caribbean countries with the largest shares of female management participation, along with Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“Average sales growth among female-managed firms in The Bahamas is almost double that of male-managed firms; and in St. Vincent and the Grenadines sales growth is seven times higher for female-managed firms,” the report states.



