PM: Megaresort to draw 315K additional air passengers

Baha Mar is anticipated to draw approximately 315,000 additional air passengers, annually, to The Bahamas, representing a 19 percent increase over the total visitor arrivals in 2015.

During his contribution in Parliament yesterday, Prime Minister Perry Christie asserted that the resort would “undoubtedly” contribute to the tourism product and significantly impact growth and economic prosperity for The Bahamas.

Christie said, “In the forthcoming months, imminent economic opportunities will be realized in more and more homes throughout The Bahamas.”

He also revealed that the resort’s buyer, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTF), has begun developing and planning an extensive marketing strategy.

“CTF has indicated its vision for the resort as a

sophisticated blend of luxury choice in lodging, entertainment, gaming, dining and retail – all while remaining uniquely and authentically Bahamian.

“The extensive improvement in conditions at the Lynden Pindling International Airport continues to bolster airline confidence and enthusiasm to facilitate growth of aircraft movements,” he said.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe said marketing efforts leading up to the phased reopening of the $3.5 billion megaresort will begin in January 2017.

CTF has already had discussions with hotel brands involved in Baha Mar, including the SLS Lux, Grand Hyatt and its very own Rosewood, to re-engage and bring the development to life, according to the prime minister.

Wilchcombe on this point said, “The Rosewood brand is high end. The Hyatt goes after conventions and businesses generally. SLS Lux will be appealing to a younger generation and an affluent generation.

“I think what we ought to be looking at is the fact that to be able to get those top brands at Baha Mar would be outstanding for our country.

“Those properties and brands, added to what we have now that is Melia, Atlantis and Albany, tell you that the capital city is going to be in good shape in the coming years.”

The tourism minister pointed out that there is enough inventory in terms of airline seats, but there is a need to increase the inventory.

“We are in negotiations now with other airlines, and we intend to make some announcements very soon,” said Wilchcombe.

He added, “We are going to see the capital city and The Bahamas as a brand getting a lot of attention in the next several weeks and months because of what we are bringing into the country.”



