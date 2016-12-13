Sandals Emerald Bay to reopen on Thursday

On Thursday a total of 600 employees are expected to return to Sandals Emerald Bay Great Exuma, following a temporary closure for repairs due to damage incurred by Hurricane Matthew.

General Manger Jeremy Mutton stressed the importance of the resort as a part of the economic livelihood of Exuma.

“Closing the resort was certainly not a decision that we took lightly,” Mutton told Guardian Business.

Nevertheless, he said Sandals Exuma is expecting a very “buoyant 2017”.

“We are booked out for the new year, which is normally when couples travel.”

Air Canada will also be returning to Exuma. Mutton said its first flight will be on the Sunday following the resort’s reopening.

For the first two weeks of 2017, Sandals Emerald Bay will also be one of the two Bahamian hosts for the Professional Golf Association (PGA) Tour’s 2017 season.

Mutton said, “That really has an impact not only on Sandals Emerald Bay, but also on Exuma because you would find a lot of the players and officials will actually be staying on other resorts and hotels.”

Sandals will also be opening with an additional restaurant, with three more to be opened in February 2017.

At the moment, employees are in training and all of the resort’s buildings have been painted inside and out. Some refurbishments have been made to bedrooms and public areas.



