Baha Mar deal remains sealed by court order

The details surrounding the recent deal struck between Hong Kong-based conglomerate, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE), the Bahamas government and the Export-Import Bank of China remain sealed by court order, despite both CTFE, by way of a press statement, and Prime Minister Perry Christie in the House of Assembly, both announcing that an agreement had been signed.

This fact caused some uproar in the House of Assembly yesterday, following Christie’s pronouncement, as newly appointed Leader of Opposition Business in the House, Loretta Butler-Turner, sought to probe further into the deal that had essentially been struck behind closed doors.

“Much has been made of the fact that the arrangements remain under seal in the Supreme Court of The Bahamas,” Christie said.

“The application to have the documents sealed was made by the Export-Import Bank of China. As I have advised in a previous communication, a request for documents of this nature to remain sealed is not unusual, particularly in a transaction of this complexity, scale and most importantly, international market sensitivity.

“The Bahamian Supreme Court approved the sealing of the documents to assist in ensuring that the parties secure the best outcome for the property.”

Christie announced in his communication on the finalization of the deal that concessions were granted to CTFE as part of the terms to complete and open the Baha Mar property. He insisted that they were no more than the types of concessions granted to investors by the previous government.

“I take this opportunity to nullify any suggestions that the government has provided unusual concessions to conclude this deal,” he said.

“It is not unique to The Bahamas to provide concessions to attract and encourage investment, and it is not unique to this project that concessions will be provided on a proportionate basis to the development. Most countries offer concessions; trade agreements contemplate concessions; and further, our laws provide for concessions to all qualifying investors. The previous government also granted concessions to investors, including Baha Mar.”

Christie said more considerations and conditions have to be finalized before those sensitive documents outlining the full details of the purchase of Baha Mar by CTFE can be tabled in the House of Assembly and released to the public.

“A sale and purchase agreement has been executed; however, there still remains outstanding conditions precedent and negotiations between the bank and CTF for various ancillary agreements,” Christie said. “Maintaining all court-filed documents under seal enables the bank and CTF to finalize these sensitive negotiations with the normal business confidences that one would expect.”



