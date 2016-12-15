Contractors Bill passed

The Contractors Bill 2016 was finally passed on Monday, marking a historical move in The Bahamas for the construction sector.

This particular piece of legislation encompasses necessary regulation of the construction sector and has been in the works for almost 20 years.

Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis confirmed with Guardian Business yesterday that the legislation is one step closer to becoming law.

President of the Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA) Leonard Sands lauded the efforts of the deputy prime minister in ensuring that the bill was passed.

Sands also touted the anticipated economic benefits for the sector from the legislation.

Without the legislation, Sands estimated that the Bahamian construction sector contributes $2 billion, on average, to the gross domestic product (GDP).

The legislation could increase that contribution to $4 billion annually, according to Sands.

“With the passing of this significant piece of legislation, the impact from a GDP standpoint will be 100 percent. I see thousands of jobs as a reciprocal benefit of this one, single piece of legislation, because the construction industry has a significant impact on our GDP,” said Sands.

He explained the investment atmosphere for the construction sector prior to the bill being passed.

He said that some people were “skittish” or uncertain about the level of expertise or skills they would encounter when dealing with contractors because there was no legislation in place.

“Now you have investors willing to invest millions of dollars in a climate with professionals,” Sands told Guardian Business.

The BCA executive pointed out that when something is regulated, it tends to expand.

“Construction is about to occur with a level of boom and expansion that is unprecedented in our country,” Sands insisted.

He added that contractors should be “lining up” for opportunities since the passing of the legislation and the expected phased reopening of the $3.5 billion Baha Mar mega resort.

“You now will bring up the level of business and the kind of attention from contracts, and everything that you do is from a professional standard,” said Sands.



