Grand Bahama Power Co. to absorb hurricane damage costs

The Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) will absorb $27.5 million in hurricane damage costs and refrain from increasing customers’ bills for at least five years, as the company enters cost management mode following Hurricane Matthew, the company revealed in a release yesterday.

The release said the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) reviewed the costs incurred by the GBPC to restore power to Grand Bahama, following the passage of Hurricane Matthew, and found the almost $30 million restoration bill to be verified and true.

“The hurricane damage assessment summary provided by GBPC included 1,362 damaged transformers; 2,025 damaged poles; 1,150 damaged brackets; 6,000 damaged insulators; 3,090,000 feet of downed conductor wire; and 1,000 damaged arrestors. Technical experts, 200 additional linemen, plus local linemen worked over 95,000 hours,” the GBPC release said.

“Other workers and 130 additional pieces of mobile equipment were brought to bear on the natural disaster, a Category 4 Hurricane Matthew which struck Grand Bahama with full force on October 6, destroying virtually the entire island’s electrical transmission and distribution system.”

After consultants reviewed the damage caused in the wake of the storm and reported back to the executives of the GBPC, it was decided that the uninsurable costs of the damage would not be passed on to the power company’s customers. Instead, GBPC will enact a five-year cost savings plan that will include “prudent cost management and fuel purchasing”.

“In the course of our meetings with GBPC executives Sarah MacDonald, director; Archie Collins, president and CEO; and Tony Lopez, CFO, the GBPA expressed a strong desire that such costs should not result in an increase in energy billing to customers,” said the GBPC release.

GBPA Vice Chairman Sarah St. George explain in the statement: “As promised in our briefing of November 16, there will be no increase to customers’ rates for the next five years when compared with 2016. In addition, GBPC has also agreed to delay its previously approved hurricane self-insurance fund until costs related to Hurricane Matthew are fully recouped. We wanted to announce this as soon as possible to reassure everyone of rate stability as we move towards the eve of 2017.”

She continued: “The hurricane has been a traumatic event for us all, but the power company deserves great credit for its handling of the power restoration at every level. The physical restoration was phenomenal in scope and pace, and it is a win-win situation for the island to go forward with no increase in rates over the next five years, and with an even better storm-proofed T&D (transmission and distribution) system. As regulator, we understand the cost issues faced by the power company and the price issues faced by consumers without losing sight of the intrinsic value of a high quality electricity service. We are extremely pleased with this outcome, which is to everyone’s benefit and affords us a brighter future.”

The GBPC revealed that without local and off-island crews the estimated restoration time would have been 60 weeks rather than six weeks.

“The adverse economic impact resulting from a slow restoration – with its extended hardship and inevitable loss of business, tourism, trade and jobs – would have implied costs many times higher for the Grand Bahama community as a whole and possibly proved irremediable, according to studies undertaken,” the release said.



