Dorsett: Govt buildings to be taken off BPL grid next year

Government buildings will be taken off Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) electrical grid starting next year, with Anatol Rodgers High School hosting the pilot project for a commercial-scale solar set-up generating up to 300 kilowatts of electricity for the school, a release from Minister of the Environment and Housing Kenred Dorsett revealed yesterday.

The Anatol Rodgers project was made possible by a $667,000 grant from the Italian government “as part of its commitment to assist with renewable energy deployment in CARICOM member states”.

“The Anatol Rodgers project will serve as a blueprint for how other public buildings, especially the more than 150 public schools throughout The Bahamas, can be systematically removed from the electrical grid,” Dorsett’s release said.

“It is also intended that the national stadium and swimming complex, the botanical gardens, the Lynden Pindling International Airport and the Office of the Prime Minister will shortly follow with photovoltaic retrofit as funding becomes available.”

The announcement of these projects comes on the heels of the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority’s (URCA) release of its “Initial Decision and

Preliminary Determination” document on BPL’s “Small-Scale Renewable Generation Plan”.

Part of that plan calls for restrictions on the size of renewable generation capacity that commercial buildings can procure and add to BPL’s power generation mixture, but once approved by BPL, some facilties can exceed the capacity cap.

The government has put forth a goal of having a minimum of 30 percent of the nation’s energy produced by renewables by 2033. Dorsett’s statement revealed that the projects he outlined will account for 20 percent of the targeted 17-year goal – years ahead of the mark.

Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis revealed recently that BPL plans to have a 20 percent penetration of renewables in five years.

“This is all a part of the government's commitment to energy sector reform with a focus on alternative energy use,” Dorsett said in his statement.

“In addition to the launch of this retrofitting project and the efforts of BPL, the government has approved the Residential Energy Self Generation program, which would allow private homes and certain commercial enterprises to install solar energy generating systems and receive a credit for excess energy sent to the grid.

“This is presently before the Utility Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) for approval. This program will provide economic opportunities for Bahamians as it is intended that the installation of solar energy generating systems under the RESG (Renewable Energy Self Generation) program will be reserved for Bahamians.”



