List of Family Islands recommended for renewable energy released

Minister of the Environment and Housing Kenred Dorsett yesterday revealed a list of Family Islands recommended for utility scale renewable energy systems.

A press release sent to the media by Dorsett revealed that Inagua, Eleuthera, Bimini, San Salvador, Andros, Long Island, Exuma, Cat Island, Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Acklins, Moore’s Island, Ragged Island, Rum Cay, Farmer’s Cay, Black Point/Staniel Cay, Grand Cay, Abaco, Great Harbour Cay, and Long Cay have been recommended for the implementation of fully solar-powered energy grids.

The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority’s (URCA) released its “Initial Decision and Preliminary Determination” document on BPL’s “Small-Scale Renewable Generation Plan”, which will begin its rollout next year. URCA sent BPL’s utility scale plan back to the company for it to revise and shore up its proposal for large-scale power generation. Therefore, the islands recommended in Dorsett’s release could wait a while before they see the buildout of these renewable energy systems.

Acting CEO of URCA Stephen Bereaux said the regulator made recommendations to BPL regarding its utility scale renewable generation plan. He suggested the power company did not satisfy URCA’s outlook on utility scale generation for The Bahamas.

“We certainly have a lot of things we would like to see that are different from what they are planning, so that process is going to take a while,” said Bereaux.

Dorsett said in his statement that the opportunity to enact fuel savings and promote environmental responsibility are paramount to the introduction of renewable energy in this country.

He added that the country has signed on to important global treaties on renewable energy and carbon reduction, while cutting tariffs on the components that will make the procurement of renewable energy systems less expensive.

“This administration has also eliminated the tariffs on solar energy generating systems and inverters, and has signed on to the Paris Agreement and joined international organizations such as the International Renewable Energy Agency, recognizing our country's incredible vulnerability to climate change and to begin to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.”



