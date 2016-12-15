Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest

Banner


sub_save_img

Final CLICO payout in January 2017
Halkitis: Final payment in the region of $38 million
XIAN SMITH
Guardian Business Reporter
xian@nasguard.com

Published: Dec 15, 2016

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Despite a delay, the final payout to distressed policyholders of CLICO (Bahamas) is now expected to be made in January 2017.

“We expect that final payout to be in the region of approximately $38 million. This amount would be dispersed by government bond through policyholders and not cash,” said Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis in Parliament yesterday.

Liquidators Leno Corporate Services and other professionals are completing a business plan and funding structure that would ultimately be approved by the Insurance Commission of The Bahamas (ICB) and the Supreme Court, Halkitis pointed out.

The first payout took place from March 1 to June 30, 2016 encompassing approximately 3,389 issued checks, totaling just over $11 million.

“These payouts were for policyholders of record as at February 29, 2016, who had surrendered policies, claims and annuities,” said Halkitis.

There are still approximately 300 policyholders who were left out from the first payout.

Halkitis said that occurred because they did “not provide the necessary information at the time to enable them to be paid out”.

The payout among the estimated 300 policyholders is “ongoing”.

“We expect the final payout to take place in January 2017, subject to the approval of the Insurance Commission.

“We had anticipated earlier, but we were, as with many things, slightly delayed by Hurricane Matthew,” said Halkitis.

 

Active policies

As a part of the government’s resolution, it was reiterated by the minister of state that all active policies would be managed and administered by a new insurance company called Coral Insurance Company Limited.

“We are currently evaluating proposals from entities that expressed an interest in managing the insurance portfolio of Coral. Once selected, the manager and new board of directors, along with the business plan, will be presented to the insurance commission for approval,” said Halkitis.

“Coral Insurance Company will not take on any new business, but they will be responsible for holding those policies that remain active and administering those. In order to do that, you have to have a license as an insurance company and that is what we are doing. They are not to take on new business. They are to manage the portfolio of policies that have remained active.”

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

Caribe 2016 Cleveland

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.
Banner

Quick Links