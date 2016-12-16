Officials outline payment options for certified NHI Bahamas providers

National Health Insurance Bahamas officials Wednesday outlined payment options that will be available for registered and certified providers of the program.

Dr. Delon Brennen, National Health Insurance Bahamas project manager, said the quality of care for patients has been “at the center of focus” during the development of the NHI Bahamas reimbursement model and that a number of controls have been put in place to improve quality of care for all beneficiaries -- such as setting a maximum limit on the number of patients a full-time physician can have to ensure they spend a sufficient amount of time with each patient.

Seventy percent of physicians attending National Health Insurance Bahamas Information Sessions last week in New Providence, Grand Bahama and Abaco have indicated that they will sign up as providers under NHI Bahamas.

Physicians will be able to begin the process of signing up as registered and certified providers under National Health Insurance Bahamas beginning January 2017.

NHI officials have had year-long discussions with local physicians -- particularly at the primary care level -- on a number of issues including the various forms of payment mechanisms, while providing information on how they can sign up as registered and certified providers under NHI Bahamas.

“The discussions we’ve had with physicians to date have been positive overall, and I am pleased to say that many providers are excited to register and provide services to Bahamians in need under NHI Bahamas,” Dr. Brennen said at a press conference at the NHI Secretariat.

“This is great news for us here at the secretariat and great news for all Bahamians as these providers will play a key role in shaping our journey as a country towards universal health coverage. In addition, we are consulting with non-physician providers and the proposed NHI Bahamas fee-for-service rates for their services will be discussed with them in January 2017. Registration for non-physician providers will begin February 2017.”

Physicians will have three reimbursement options to choose from, with the first being a fee-for-service schedule for primary care providers, wherein services will be reimbursed using a simplified fee schedule. Dr. Brennen said the fee schedule has been developed in a way to ensure it aligns with current practices patterns among local primary care providers, as well as leading practices in other jurisdictions with mature primary care models.

The second option will be the capitation model, whereby physicians will be reimbursed for each individual who signs up to be in their panel of patients. Capitation payments will allow The Bahamas to move to a value-based model, which is the leading practice across the world, and will drive health improvements by providing incentives for team-based care, prevention and wellness. The capitation rate for each patient will be different based on the patient’s age, gender and location.

“The proposed NHI Bahamas capitation rates also include a 25 per-cent premium compared to the fee-for-services model to incentivize primary care physician providers and expedite our journey to a value-based healthcare financing model,” Dr. Brennen added.

A third option is to sign up for the NHI Bahamas maternity care or infant care bundles, where physicians will be reimbursed for a package of services that are determined to be essential for pregnant women and infants up to two years of age. Primary care providers who are on a fee-for-service or capitation model can also receive the bundle payments if patients sign up with them for the duration of pregnancy or for their newborns.

“The reimbursement model has been designed according to what The Bahamas can afford as a country, and is in alignment with international best practices,” Dr. Brennen said.

“As a healthcare provider, I know that patients always come first and I know that healthcare providers in this country are committed to providing quality care to all who need it. This is what NHI Bahamas will do. We are making sure that physicians have all of the facts and are sufficiently educated on the details of the simple and modern reimbursement mechanism,” Dr. Brennen added.



