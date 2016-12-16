Forbes article on Baha Mar ‘fear mongering’, says Mitchell

A contributor to respected business and financial news magazine Forbes, contended in an opinion piece this week that the Bahamas government was complicit in helping Chinese interests “benefit” from the “debacle” surrounding the foreclosed Baha Mar and its recent sale to Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE).

Muhammad Cohen, in an op-ed entitled “How China rescued – then ruined – the Caribbean’s largest resort project”, suggested that countries that have done multimillion to multibillion-dollar deals with Hong Kong-based entities have simply pandered to China’s growing stranglehold over their economies and legitimized its sprawl. Cohen lamented that The Bahamas and Australia are just the latest of many, with the latter signing a $3 billion deal for a development in Brisbane.

However, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell said there is yet to be any fallout from the announcement of the sale, or the publication of such a scathing article. Mitchell said the article, which he read, does not seem credible but appears to be “fear mongering” by author Cohen.

“There has been no impact that I've discerned,” Mitchell said. “The Bahamas’ brand name is still quite strong.”

The article paints original developer of the Baha Mar project Sarkis Izmirlian as a victim of circumstance following the “rescue” and “then ruin” of the resort by China.

Izmirlian issued several proposals to buy back his dream and brainchild, which he oversaw to 97 percent completion before filing for bankruptcy protection.

“Baha Mar has been rescued and ruined by Chinese state-controlled entities, has seen its founder shoved aside to placate China, and now is about to be placed in the safe hands of Hong Kong’s billionaire Cheng family, longtime friends of mainland authorities and investors in Macau gaming,” Cohen’s article said.

Cohen went so far as to suggest that the government may have rushed the sale of the resort so as to gain favor from the electorate ahead of the 2017 general election.

“Opponents are crying foul, saying Christie has timed hiring to coincide with upcoming elections,” Cohen said.



