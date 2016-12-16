IDB, govt partner on developing sponging industry

Spongers in Andros are set to benefit from local resurgence in the sponging industry, thanks to a project funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the government, which is focused on boosting economic growth and generating economic benefits.

The project’s total cost is an estimated $1.11 million. It has a ‘C’ classification in the environmental and social impact category of the IDB, which means that its operation is likely to cause minimal to zero negative environmental and associated social impacts.

IDB team members visited The Bahamas recently for discussions about moving the project forward.

In an email sent to Guardian Business yesterday, Senior Specialist of the Multilateral Investment Fund (MIF) Wayne Beecher said, “The MIF is pleased to partner with the government of The Bahamas to support the revitalization of the sponging industry, as a part of a wider effort to leverage the natural capital of The Bahamas, to stimulate inclusive economic growth, while sustaining its environment and improving the lives of the stakeholders engaged in the industry.”

Beecher pointed out that emphasis is to be placed on creating market linkages that will improve the efficiency of the “value chain”, and subsequently deliver greater value to the approximately 200 spongers in Andros and domestic and international partners through a more closely integrated supply chain.

According to an IDB memorandum, “The use of sponges is increasing, and sponges are now used in cosmetic, medical, pharmaceutical and chemical products.”

In 2011, the value of sponges exported from The Bahamas equaled US$540,000. As recently as 2006, sponge exports totaled US$1,065,000.

