Engineer outlines economic challenges on Long Island

According to senior Bahamian engineer Hammond Rahming, Long Island needs a proper water supply in order to improve the state of the island’s economy, which is “seriously depressed”.

Rahming outlined a string of concerns over the economic state of Long Island. However, he balanced his argument by mentioning resources and advantages that the island has that could boost economic growth.

While speaking at the Long Island Business Outlook this week, he pointed out that Long Island’s economy is suffering from an economic downturn.

He claimed that there is a low level of “corruption”, but no clear vision regarding

investors in Long island. “Investors should not be competing with the local people,” he said.

Other concerns he raised were land ownership issues, the availability and high cost of skilled labor, defective roads and anti-social behavior from young people.

“Too many young people are sitting home, doing nothing and hoping to luck out on life,” he said.

On the other hand, he touted that the island has successful businesses and professionals.

He added that there is access to duty-free building materials, and the roadsides are litter free.

Infrastructure is also a matter of concern for Rahming, who said there is “no known vision or development plan”.

He also noted challenges related to freight and shipping.

“We lack a modern health facility. We lack a structured engagement with the police, bordering on a strained relationship and lack of trust,” said Rahming.

He said there is limited access to potable water on the island.

“The United Nations is emphatic, and it says a lack of water has a huge impact on the economic progress in a community,” Rahming said.

“Further, access to water is a human right.”



