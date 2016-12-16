CBL bullish on Aliv market share, revenue

Aliv is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2017, with revenue anticipated to increase rapidly.

“Presently Aliv is in launch mode, however customer uptakes for the initial weeks are in line with expectations,” according to a Cable Bahamas Limited (CBL) press statement.

The new mobile service will be the primary revenue “surge” for the cable company in addition to the steady growth of CBL's REV products in The Bahamas and Summit Broadband revenues in Florida.

In an overview of Aliv’s performance, CBL stated that there are 83 cell sites across New Providence and Grand Bahama, roaming services in 200-plus destinations with a choice of over 500 international network operators, and more than 160 jobs were created by the company.

CEO of CBL Anthony Butler said, “We have been working to well-thought-out plans - the financing success is part of it - and we are very happy with the progress thus far.

“Our immediate actions going forward are crucial and we are very bullish for the remainder of this year and 2017,” Butler added.

The information was published in CBL’s third quarter financial statement.

Finance

CBL used some of its cash resources to invest in infrastructure, the enhancement of its Florida entity Summit Broadband, and its participation in the liberalization process of the telecommunications market via Aliv.

In an effort to offset its capital expenditures, CBL issued debt and equity securities that attained near $60 million in new financing.

The report stated: “This included the completion of an ordinary share rights issue attaining $16,775,862 at close on August 31, 2016 and Series 11-13 preference share offerings, which secured $42,735,338. This prepared the company well for the expected cost outlays and returns will begin to come in immediately.

“The planned financing totals almost a whopping $60 million in new financing to enable the group to fulfill its strategic goals.”

Progress on services

CBL’s Florida entity Summit Broadband is making “great strides” in Florida with an additional 4,000 new fiber-to-the-home subscribers in 2016 and 16 new bulk signed contracts for 2017 and going forward.

“Summit continues to drive efficiencies while continuing to deliver superb customer service throughout its marketplace and continuing to drive the fiber-to-the-premises service.

“In the home market of The Bahamas, CBL has attained record customer numbers and revenues for its triple play suite of REV services,” said CBL.



