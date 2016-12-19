Sunryse’s 9th annual Shred Day 2016 an overwhelming success

In an effort to promote information protection and support local charities, Sunryse Information Management partnered with RBC Royal Bank as the key corporate sponsor for the ninth annual “Shred Day”. The event, which was held at the Western Esplanade, Arawak Cay was hosted to promote awareness on the importance of the safe disposal of sensitive documents and garnering support for two local charities, namely the Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group and the HeadKnowles Foundation.

During the event, Bahamians brought their sensitive documents such as old bills, invoices and bank statements to be securely shredded free of charge. Sunryse Information Management offered $1 in donations to the charities for each 10 pounds of shredded paper. RBC Royal Bank, serving as chief corporate sponsor of the event, offered to match every dollar donated up to $2,500.00.

Chris Sawyer, president of Sunryse Information Management, said “Shred Day is a way for us to engage the public and increase their understanding on the importance of the proper disposal of confidential records. It’s also one of the major ways our company gives back to the community. This year, we were pleased to work with RBC to expand our efforts to provide financial assistance to Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group and to HeadKnowles Hurricane Mathew relief and recovery efforts.”

Members of the RBC Royal Bank business team were on hand to assist with preparing documents for disposal as well as distributing material on the importance of taking anti-phishing initiatives. This client collaboration between RBC Royal Bank and Sunryse Information Management is the outgrowth of a long flourishing relationship. Sawyer said, “Success in business largely depends on establishing solid partnerships and having partners who believe in your vision, even when your vision is still a dream. I’ve been a business banking client of RBC for almost two decades and I value the team’s approach to backing and supporting growing enterprises. When I needed help, my partners at RBC were there to help me overcome the challenges all SMEs faced.”

The shredding initiative proved to be important for many members of the community concerned with the growing prevalence of identity theft. The generous donations could also not have come at a better time as many are still reeling from the financial implications of the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. HeadKnowles has proven to be a tremendous avenue in helping our Bahamian brothers and sisters recover. Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group, an organization centered around supporting Bahamian women dealing with breast cancer also needs tremendous support as local breast cancer costs are some of the highest in the region.

Sawyer credits the success of this year’s Shred Day to the growing support of partners like RBC Royal Bank as the chief corporate sponsor as well as Starbucks Bahamas and Bahama Subs who contributed to the event’s success. “Beyond the business, our partners have demonstrated their commitment to supporting great causes including our major giveback event— Shred Day. We share the common belief that giving back to the community is essential in helping it grow and develop. And we hope that through these partnerships we can continue to increase our contributions to similar worthwhile organizations.“

Jerome Pinder, head, business banking, RBC Royal Bank commended Sunryse for their efforts to help the community. “On behalf of RBC Royal Bank, we are proud to partner as a co-sponsor of an event that seeks to create awareness around the importance of protecting sensitive information, by carefully disposing of it, and also because of its community minded nature,” he said. “We pride ourselves in helping our clients thrive and communities prosper. Therefore, we commend our clients at Sunryse for their consistent effort to further educate and develop our communities here in The Bahamas. We look forward to an ongoing partnership with this innovative organization Sunryse Information Management.”



