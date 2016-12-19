Condor to fly non-stop from Germany to The Bahamas in 2017

For the first time in decades The Bahamas will see direct non-stop flight service from Germany to New Providence.

The Ministry of Tourism is happy to announce that Condor will offer non-stop service from Frankfurt, Germany to Nassau, The Bahamas as of winter 2017. The inaugural flight will take place on November 6, 2017 and flights will be once a week on Mondays.

“We are so pleased to announce this new route from Frankfurt, Germany to Nassau, The Bahamas,” Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe said. “This will not only open the country up to new business, but it will be a game changer for our tour operators, hotel partners and Family Islands, which are so popular with Europeans”.

Minister Wilchcombe continued: “The great thing about this news is that not only are we opening the door to European travel enthusiasts, who have always wanted to experience The Islands of The Bahamas, but importantly, Europeans have on average longer vacations than North Americans, they take multiple holidays per year, and they stay for longer periods of time; therefore the economic impact of a European visitor on the destination is greater.”

With the launch of this flight, The Bahamas will become a one-stop Caribbean beach destination, and Condor expects to generate 4,000 passengers between November 2017 and May 2018. The company is also encouraging passengers to experience the island of Grand Bahama during their trip, as the scheduling of the flight allows for a same day connection to that Island.

Director General in the Ministry of Tourism Joy Jibrilu said the new route will attract thousands of new visitors to The Bahamas.

“The introduction of this new flight is not just a milestone but it also opens up major routes and opportunities for growth from Europe to The Bahamas,” the director general said. “This was a strategic approach and culminates after two years of discussions with major German airlines.

During the 1990s, The Bahamas received on average over 130,000 European visitors, peaking in 1993 with 133,085 arrivals. There was a direct correlation between these figures and direct airlift from Europe.



