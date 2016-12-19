BISX index up 6.79% in nine-month period

The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) All-Share Index closed at 1,947.88 for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2016, a year-to-date increase of 123.93, or 6.79 percent, in comparison to the nine-month period ending September 30, 2015.

In its third quarter report, BISX revealed that by the end of the period, the market was comprised of 20 ordinary shares with a market capitalization of $4.14 billion.

“In addition, there were 13 preference shares with a market capitalization of $327.37 million and 16 bonds with a face value of $505 million,” said BISX.

The BISX All-Share Index is a market capitalization weighted index comprised of all primary market listings excluding debt securities.

The BISX All-Share Index’s performance in comparison to other international markets was also outlined in the report. The securities company acknowledged that “some international equity markets have experienced increases”.

By comparison to BISX’s year-to date increase of 6.79 percent, the S&P 500 index increased 6.1 percent, the MSCI Emerging Market Index rose by 13.77 percent, and the FTSE 100 index shot up by 10.5 percent.

Trading volume for the nine-month period was 3,813,602 shares for a value of $25,321,904.16.

“Trading volume for the three-month period July 1, 2016 to September 30, 2016 was 852,915 shares for a value of $9,871,095.51,” BISX noted in the report.

The report also showed that from January to September 2016, the average volume per trading day was 20,239.55 shares for a value of $134,582.47. By comparison, for the nine-month period from January 1, 2015 to September 30, 2015, the average volume per trading day was 10,567 shares for an average value of $66,576.44.

The top five share volume and value leaders for the nine-month period were Doctors Health Systems Limited (DHS), FOCOL Holdings Limited (FCL), Commonwealth Bank Limited (CBL), Cable Bahamas (CAB) and Colina Holdings Limited (CHL).



