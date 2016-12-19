Eighteen months later, helicopter services firm still awaiting NEC approval

A proposal and application to provide helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) remains in the review stages 18 months following the initial submission by Era Helicopters (Bahamas), Ltd. to the National Economic Council (NEC), Guardian Business understands.

Though there is no indication on a timeline for government approval, Era continues to tout the benefits of the HEMS offering and hopes to receive approval to establish the critical service in the coming weeks.

When Hurricane Joaquin swept across the central and southern islands of The Bahamas over a year ago, many storm victims were impacted by widespread power and communication outages and had little access to medical care, clean drinking water and other necessities. With many of the roadways and airports on the hardest-hit islands damaged, flooded and carpeted in debris, rescue and relief efforts were supported by helicopters.

“Helicopter emergency services should be viewed as an enhancement to NEMA’s (National Emergency Management Agency) ability to provide critical support to the residents of The Bahamas,” said Chris Bradshaw, Era’s president and CEO.

“Compared to fixed wing aircraft, helicopters require significantly less infrastructure, can improve critical response times and offer a great deal of flexibility in reaching remote areas quickly.”

Hurricane Matthew reminded the country again this year of how critical this kind of service is in the aftermath of monster storms, and Prime Minister Perry Christie, at the opening ceremony of the International Civil Aviation Organization's sixth Meeting of the North American Central American and Caribbean Directors of Civil Aviation, suggested that The Bahamas should, without delay, be utilizing the service of helicopters.

“We don't need to have another warning about what our obligations are,” Christie said.

“What we need to do is find the resources to be able to create a facility where helicopters can be refueled, on whatever high ground that exists, because there obviously will be future need for evacuations by helicopter."

But progress has been slow in response to pleas for additional emergency support services.

With National Health Insurance on the horizon, Era’s HEMS could be made available to NHI subscribers as part of their program coverage and be extended to non-subscribers, such as tourists, on a fee-based system, according to Era Senior Vice President Paul White.

“The incremental costs to NHI are expected to be limited and further reduced by the fees paid by non-subscribers, which will be credited to NHI as an offset to its operating expenses,”said White. “In addition to the direct benefit to residents of The Bahamas, the construct also supports the thriving tourism industry by extending these services to visitors.”

In addition to supporting tourism, Era’s proposal is expected to result in increased local employment and training opportunities to further support the Bahamian economy by creating high-quality jobs.

“We’ve made a lot of progress through the various ministries and are generally pleased with the level of guidance and broad support we’ve received since our initial meetings last year,” White said.

“Ideally, our HEMS offering will soon receive endorsement from the Ministry of Transport and Aviation to move things forward for final NEC approval. I have great confidence in the strength of this proposed partnership, and am optimistic that the process will be completed soon.”

Era is one of the largest providers of helicopter services in the world and the longest serving helicopter transport provider in the United States.

“Our air medical programs can provide 24/7 emergency flight services with helicopters that are specially equipped for air medical and search and rescue operations,” Bradshaw continued. “It’s very much like having a fully equipped emergency room capable of delivering urgent care in some of the harshest conditions.”



