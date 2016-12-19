Darville: Investors looking at dormant Ginn Sur Mer property

Investors have been taking a serious look at the dormant $4.9 billion Ginn Sur Mer property in Grand Bahama, according to Minister for Grand Bahama Dr. Michael Darville, who said he did not want to comment further on where the government is in negotiations with these investors.

Because the property had been split, with two different groups holding interests, Darville said any deal could be a little challenging, but he asserted that investors continue to consider the purchase of the property.

"As a result of the liquidation the property was fractioned into different groups and that in itself was a challenge, but we do have individuals today who are looking at that particular property," he said.

The Ginn project was well on its way to completion when the 2008 global economic downturn caused a collapse in funding.

The original developer, Bobby Ginn, defaulted on a $276 million loan which resulted in the property being foreclosed by Credit Suisse and Lubert-Adler, a U.S. bank that held the lien on the Ginn development.

Lubert-Adler controls a large portion of the already developed structures including the Old Bahama Bay Resort, golf course, marina, restaurants and retail spaces, while Credit Suisse controls a plot of the development that includes 1,476 acres.

Ginn was originally designed as a $4.9 billion master-planned development with 1,400 single home sites and more than 4,000 condo hotel units. Some of the original plans for the property included a Jack Nicklaus golf course, a 55,000-square-foot casino, a mega yacht marina, designer boutiques and fine dining restaurants.

The government has been aggressively marketing the West End-based project after it went belly up, said Darville.

“I know the minister of tourism is leading a lot of the work associated with finding the right person and the right fit for that property,” he said. “We have been in communication with some direct foreign investors with the possibility to purchase that property.”



