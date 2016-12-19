Smith: 98% of Baha Mar claims settled

Chairman of the claims committee responsible for Baha Mar payouts James Smith said “virtually” all Bahamian claims are settled, and more than 90 percent of Bahamian and foreign subcontractors have been paid by China Construction America (CCA).

Smith told Guardian Business that 98 percent of Bahamian claims are completed, adding that the remaining two percent require the checking of background data.

“There would be a small amount left for any dispute settlement. We have non-Bahamian staff who continued to work and some who were off and came back to work and they are being dealt with as well,” said Smith.

The claims process was carried out in various stages encompassing former payments made to Baha Mar employees, subcontractors and vendors who performed work on the $3.5 billion mega resort. The committee used $100 million in funding from the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) to finance claims settlements. The government announced in August that it hopes to settle all claims by December 31, 2016.

Smith said the committee has agreed to pay some of the unsecured creditors that are non-Bahamian companies that might have had Bahamian subcontractors. These claims would “probably” be settled by next week.

Also, “a number of claims would have been settled by CCA”, he pointed out.

CCA would have paid more than 90 percent of claims owed to Bahamian and foreign contractors, according to Smith.

He added that CCA also made payments to those subcontractors they plan to re-engage on the project going forward.

“You have instances where the resort would have closed on October 15, and there might have been a foreign company, a supplier, who might have had goods in transit or still in the warehouse, so you have to come to terms with them,” he said.

Last week Monday, Prime Minister Perry Christie revealed that Baha Mar was effectively sold to CTF BM Holdings Ltd., a subsidiary of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) of Hong Kong.

Christie said the sale represented a “significant achievement for The Bahamas, and a milestone in the troubled history of the Baha Mar resort”.

The resort is anticipated to create more than 1,500 jobs by the opening of its first phase in April 2017, with the opening of the casino, the casino hotel, the golf course and the convention center.

By December 2017, the employment complement is expected to be between 5,700 and 7,000 jobs.



