Dept. of Agriculture hosts workshop on draft animal health regulations

The Department of Agriculture hosted a one-day workshop for relevant stakeholders on Tuesday, December 6, 2016 on draft animal health regulations. The regulations, which are based on international standards, will cover abattoirs and slaughtering facilities, import and export procedures as well as surveillance for animal diseases.

The import and export procedures for live animals and meat will be based on risk analysis. Additionally, the proposed slaughtering regulations are based on standards established by the World Organization for Animal Health and will require minimum standards for abattoirs and slaughtering facilities that will ensure the welfare of the animals, the safety of the meat and the proper disposal of effluent.

The regulations are designed to support the sustainable development of the local livestock industry by ensuring that there is a dynamic and comprehensive system to detect and monitor animal diseases. The Bahamas has a relatively low incidence of diseases in farm and domestic animals, and the regulations will ensure that this status is maintained, particularly for diseases such as rabies and classical swine fever.

The regulations will be available for wider public consultation and posted on the government’s website.



