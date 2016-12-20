BBSQ: Non-compliant gas pumps found during inspections

According to the Bahamas Bureau of Standards and Quality (BBSQ) Consumers are not receiving the volume of gasoline they pay for at certain service stations. And a scenario could also exist where consumers get more than what they are paying for, leaving the supplier short.

The Bahamas has three major fuel providers: Rubis/Texaco (Bahamas), Freeport Oil Company (FOCOL)/Shell, and Sol Petroleum/Esso (Bahamas).

Director of the BBSQ Renae Ferguson-Bufford and her team of inspectors recently performed metrology services on fuel pumps and verification services on commercial scales at grocery

stores, pharmacies and clinics.

One of the persons performing the metrology services at the gas pumps was metrologist Stephen Isaacs. The team went out on Carmichael Road to test pumps at each gas station.

“We found some non-compliant. The technicians are supposed to be there on duty when the metrologists or inspectors are at the pumps and we did find that the technicians did bring them back into compliance.

“If they tested four pumps at each gas station, two of those pumps were found to be non-compliant,” said Ferguson-Bufford.

Bufford and Isaacs were both guests on Guardian Radio’s “Morning Blend” show yesterday.

Isaacs explained what it means for gasoline station pumps to be in non-compliance.

“Out of compliance doesn’t necessarily mean a negative. It could also mean a positive.

“If it’s below, our job is bringing it up so that the customer isn’t robbed and if it’s up, then our job is to bring it down so that the service provider isn’t shorted,” said Isaacs.

“Anything you have to have a cut off. So, let’s say that you decided that your range was plus or minus ten. If you are 10.1, you are out of compliance. So my job is not to be subjective, my job is to be objective. Some were right on the money and some were marginal.”

Isaacs added, “Every machine has an error or tolerance associated. You are very rarely going to get one across the board. You are going to get one plus or minus a range. Every business, every scale, every weight, every physical object has a tolerance built in.”



