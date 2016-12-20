Concern after reports CCA servers were hacked, says sources

Eyebrows of parties close to Baha Mar are being raised after China Construction America’s (CCA) servers were reportedly attacked by a U.S.-based hacker who demanded $17,500 for the release of the computer systems.

Sources close to Baha Mar told Guardian Business there is concern that files related to Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian’s bankruptcy proceedings and possibly confidential correspondences between the government and CCA may have been compromised.

This information came to light after the hacker, called the Muni Hacker, was hacked by another hacker who was able to access Muni’s inbox and glean information into who had been previously hacked, according to a Techcrunch.com article.

Amid the information, it was found that CCA may have paid the equivalent of $17,500 in Bitcoin (an online currency) for the Muni hacker to release its servers.

“Emails from the attacker’s inbox indicate some victims managed to negotiate a lesser ransom,” the Techcrunch.com story reported. “China Construction America, for example, paid 24 Bitcoins ($17,500) on Sunday, November 27 to decrypt some 60 servers infected with the same ransomware, after successfully haggling the attacker down from his original demand of 40 Bitcoins.”

Guardian Business contacted Baha Mar representatives for information, but no response was received up to press time yesterday.

While there was no indication in the Techcrunch.com story that Muni was attempting to sell corporate secrets for ransom money, he did threaten to release 30 gigabits of data belonging to the San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency if it did not comply to his request for ransom, according to a Techcrunch.com follow-up story.

The Muni hacker also targeted the servers of other U.S.-based construction companies using what is called ransomware to infect computer systems, and demanded Bitcoins for the release of their systems.

The Bahamas is no stranger to suffering the fallout from leaked information after several million documents leaked from Panamanian law form Mossack Fonseca and were distributed world-wide by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, implicating this country in dealings related to offshore accounts.



