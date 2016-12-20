Christie addresses workforce productivity at ILM opening ceremony

Prime Minister Perry Christie noted concerns regarding the level of productivity among the Bahamian workforce while speaking yesterday at the official opening of the National Training Agency’s (NTA) Institute of Leadership & Management (ILM) approved center on Gladstone Road.

Christie spoke against the backdrop of the 61 employees who were terminated from the One & Only Ocean Club earlier this month, and the more than 600 employees of Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort, who were made redundant in August.

“We have to authenticate what they are saying. We have to determine, really the truth of the observations they make on the question of skills, or lack thereof; the question of effort being made, or lack thereof,” said Christie.

While speaking at the opening ceremony, Christie used the opportunity to highlight his administration’s accomplishments through the NTA and efforts to boost education resources.

The NTA has provided training for approximately 2,100 trainees on New Providence, 400 on Grand Bahama, 120 trainees on Exuma and 36 trainees on Eleuthera.

Job placement rates through the agency in New Providence were approximately 62 percent on New Providence, 26 percent on Grand Bahama, 90 percent on Exuma and 54 percent on Eleuthera.

The NTA is also the only government institution globally to achieve ILM center status.

Christie said companies like Sandals and The One & Only Ocean Club are concerned about the level of productivity among workers.

“As a government, we feel sometimes angered. We feel sometimes that it is unfortunate that the emphasis is placed on that area too many times.

“But the reality is that we have to take into consideration people that run companies who are competing with other companies in other countries, when they say we are concerned about productivity,” said Christie.

The prime minister pointed out that the International Monetary Fund was able to observe that The Bahamas is “challenged" when it comes to productivity.

In addition, the working draft of the National Development Plan (NDP) identifies “low levels of competitiveness and productivity” as an issue in the State of the Nation Report (SNR).

“Therefore, no matter what our politics is, no matter how strong our unions are in the protection of the Bahamian people, no matter how much we are committed to helping the Bahamian people, we have to recognize that there is a constant chatter in our country by persons who run companies that we must do more to effect an improvement in the productivity of our workforce,” said Christie.

Christie explained that the NTA was established to increase the capacity of individuals to participate effectively in the workforce.

“We knew that we were falling behind competitively. We knew that in the ease of business we were falling behind,” he said.

He asserted that training is key to improving the workforce.



