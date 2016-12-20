BPL: Plan to take govt buildings off grid will not impact revenue

Implementing Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) plan to take government buildings off its electrical grid, starting next year, will not cause a significant reduction in revenue, the company’s corporate communications manager, Arnette Ingraham, told Guardian Business yesterday.

This is partly due to the fact that BPL built this eventuality into its business plan and has prepared for it. There have been many calls for the company to release its business plan, which cost almost $1 million to produce and may hold the answers to the revenue query. Ingraham said customers will see more aspects of the company’s business plan in 2017.

She added that having a grid-tied electrical system allowing residential customers to utilize renewable energy will begin in January, and this will represent the start of phase one of BPL’s plan.

Though a release by Minister of the Environment Kenred Dorsett suggested schools and government buildings will be taken “off grid”, Ingraham said the buildings will still remain tied to BPL’s grid and will eventually feed excess power back to the grid.

“When they are using much more energy than they produce, then they will be using power from BPL,” she said. “They will be grid-tied. If you overproduce, you sell energy to BPL.”

According to Ingraham, BPL’s plan of solarizing government schools is part of its phase two plan for implementing renewable energy in this country.

She said to date there are 40 properties scheduled to be grid-tied in the new year. The exact number of homes and small commercial businesses that are currently using solar energy and will be grid-tied, will not be known until they are registered.

Ingraham said when those buildings are registered, there will be a $50 fee that will include a new meter that will allow for reverse metering when properties overproduce electricity that is sent back into the grid.

“Even though people will register their systems, it depends on whether people want to be tied to the grid,” she said.

The implementation of renewable energy will, in theory, reduce the strain on BPL’s power production systems, but it could be some time before New Providence realizes any significant production by private homes and commercial buildings that causes this reduction.

“Until more people are savvy to it (renewable energy), you won't see it unless more people get on the grid (grid-tied),” said Ingraham.



