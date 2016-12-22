Bill on automatic financial account information exchange passed

The much anticipated Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information Bill, 2016 was passed unanimously in the Senate yesterday, after its earlier passage in the House of Assembly. The passage of this legislation evidences The Bahamas’ commitment to implement the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Common Reporting Standard (CRS) for the Automatic Exchange of Financial Information in 2018. The bill sets out the requisite legal framework to begin the process for the automatic exchange which is mandated to take place on an annual basis.

In addition to giving effect to the CRS, the bill confers the necessary powers on the competent authority to enter into agreements with the government of another country for the automatic exchange of financial account information in tax matters; ensures the proper administration and enforcement of the bill; and ensures the performance of The Bahamas' obligations in an agreement made under the bill.

The obligation involves the exchange of information automatically rather than by request between countries that are members of the OECD’s Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes. There are 137 countries that are members of the forum, most of whom have elected to sign the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters and will share tax information automatically with each other.

The Bahamas has elected to pursue a bilateral approach for implementation and will enter into agreements on a country-by-country basis. Both the multilateral and bilateral approaches adhere to the international standards for tax cooperation and tax transparency. The criteria for the selection of the bilateral approach as opposed to the multilateral approach, is based on the fact that the OECD Multilateral Convention is more applicable to jurisdictions with a direct taxation regime, which The Bahamas does not have and there are provisions which are inconsistent with current domestic laws. The decision to implement the CRS by way of bilateral agreements was made after thorough consultations.

Regardless of the method of implementation, the CRS applies to all countries. The standard consists of the following four key parts: A model competent authority agreement (CAA), providing the international legal framework for the automatic exchange of CRS information; the Common Reporting Standard; the commentaries on the CAA and the CRS; and the CRS XML Schema User Guide to aid users.

In addition to the passage of this legislation, proactive steps have already been taken to identify the countries that The Bahamas intends to negotiate with to enter into bilateral agreements for the automatic exchange of information. An initial group of countries has been prioritized following consultation between the Ministry of Finance as the competent authority, the Office of the Attorney General, the Ministry of Financial Services, the Bahamas Financial Services Board and industry stakeholders. European Union countries and those countries with whom The Bahamas has existing tax information agreements (TIEAs) are among this initial grouping. Letters of invitation have therefore been dispatched to the initial group of forty-five countries.

This however, is not an exhaustive list and further invitations will be issued. Additionally, The Bahamas, in accordance with OECD requirements will in good faith actively engage all countries from which invitations to negotiate are received.

The Ministry of Financial Services as coordinating ministry will continue to keep the Bahamian public and all relevant stakeholders advised as it progresses with the implementation of CRS. Moreover, The Bahamas will continue to strive towards meeting international standards of tax cooperation and transparency to preserve The Bahamas’ reputation as a compliant financial services jurisdiction and a financial center of excellence.



